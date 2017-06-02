*Will.i.am had to come out Friday and set the record straight on reports that he said Fergie left the Black Eyed Peas.

This all started when will.i.am. appeared to tell UAE entertainment magazine Ahlan! on Thursday (June 1) that Fergie, 42, was no longer part of the group, which also includes rappers apl.de.ap and Taboo.

He also discussed the group using a variety of female singers.

“Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we’ve always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us,” he said. “People like Macy Gray, Esthero, Debi Nova, Fergie. On ‘Elephunk,’ there were several females that appeared on that album.”

Replying to a tweet today (June 2) that claimed he confirmed Fergie’s departure, will.i.am wrote: “Lies. @Fergie is focusing on #DoubleDutchess & @BEP is doing #MastersOfTheSun… That doesn’t mean @fergie is out of the group #BEP4ever.”

“As for replacing, what people know The Black Eyed Peas to be, nobody is replacing Fergie,” he continued. “She’s working on her solo project at the moment. We’re on this brand-new experience, celebrating 20 years of Black Eyed Peas putting out music.”

Another tweeter suggested that the Black Eyed Peas should wait to put out a new album until Fergie has completed her solo effort.

Will.i.am responded, “The new BEP project is not a traditional ‘album’… It’s multi dimensional, innovative, deep, technical, NEXTlevel!!! #MastersOfTheSun.”