“The House,” is a comedic brilliance! Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler prove once again they’re a dynamic duo while showing how imperfections make the perfect parents.

Scott and Kate Johansen (Ferrell and Poehler) are proud parents when they learn their daughter Alexis Johansen (Ryan Simpkins) is accepted into Bucknell University but when her scholarship is no longer available they resort to a life of crime to pay her tuition.

They neighbor and college friend Frank Theodorkis (played byJason Mantzoukas) turns his house into an illegal casino to not only help their daughter get tuition money, but to save his own marriage as well.

EURweb was granted an exclusive access to screen the movie. The film held its press junket at the London Hotel in West Hollywood and EUR LA correspondent Kiki Ayers was on the scene to catch up with Ferrell and Poehler.

“We loved the fact that there was a real universality in I want to give my kid everything and what would be the craziest thing I would do to make sure they could live their dreams,” said Poehler.

She explained that is was a lot of fun to play that type of parent because it’s relatable to how most people are regardless of how much money they have. She stated that people usually want more for their kids than the had. Her and Ferrell also joked about the fact that millennials most likely won’t go to school and there won’t be colleges in 5-10 years.

“I don’t think people will go to it so we’re hitting it right at the right spot with this movie,” said Ferrell. “It will be like you remember when people used to go college.

“The House,” which is directed by Andrew Jay Cohen will hit theaters everywhere on June 30th. For more information on the movie, you can visit their official website here. Also make sure to check out the trailer here.

Watch “The House” red band trailer below. WARNING… It’s NSFW!