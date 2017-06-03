*I am opening this up with a SMH. How does one find the words to adequately express the true feelings of rage at the kind of selfish, heartless, brazen audacity it takes to leave your pet at home alone with no food or water as you go out of town on vacation.

Of course one can assume the owner “forgot.” But that would only make an already bad situation even worse. How do you FORGET YOUR CHILD?

Oh, I’ve found the words.

I hope this owner has the worst time ever on her vacation. I hope her money is stolen, along with all of her credit cards. I hope her drinks are watered down and she gets sick from the food she eats.

I hope an insect bites her and causes her to get bumps all over her body…especially her face. I hope the bed she has a hard time sleeping in has bugs and the pillow she rests her head on puts lice in her hair.

I hope she acquires an incurable case of bad breath…that will make her boyfriend leave her.

Call me all the names you want for saying this. You mess with animals, you get my wrath. Period.

Read more at EURThisNthat.