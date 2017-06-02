*I’ve been waiting for this week’s premiere of the new Wonder Woman feature for years. Hell, decades.

Ever since Lynda Carter twirled her way into my little 12 year old heart back in the 70s, I’ve waited for Hollywood to give the Amazonian princess the big budget treatment.

After Gal Godot almost stole the show from the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight in last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, I knew the writing was on the wall.

I was intrigued when I read about a Texas movie theater that was selling out tickets to women-only screenings of the new film. I smiled when I read about the man who gloated about successfully purchasing a ticket to one of the screenings, and the vitriol that he faced online about his purchase. And I’d planned to get you all up to speed about that.

Then, I read an article on HuffPost that posited that it wasn’t sexist to have a women’s only screening. And I had to make sure I wasn’t reading it on The Onion or some other satirical site.

Now, before I get started, know that I’m a feminist. Both my mother and both of my grandmothers set solid examples of strong black women. I’ve raised two girls into strong black women in their tradition. But come on!

I don’t know whether the women-only viewings are “sexist” or not, but they’re just wrong. Plain ol’ wrong.

Last time I checked, it is illegal to bar access to an event on the basis of gender or any one of a number of other distinguishing features.

If a theatre had staged a men-only screening of the new Baywatch so we could watch the obligatory, slow-motion boob jiggle, women would be up in arms about it. And they’d be completely justified.

The HuffPost writer supports the women-only screenings by writing that it’s ok to create female-only spaces because public spaces belong to men. She cites Congress as an example. There aren’t that many women in Congress, she writes.

Swear to God. She wrote that.

