*Check out this exclusive clip of the new Ludacris hosted “Fear Factor” on MTV:

Ludacris sets up a challenge dealing with water and cell phones. Watch Fear Factor on Tuesdays at 10/9c on MTV.

Episode description: “Computer Bugs” – Ludacris pushes best friends to face off against computer bugs and confront their fear of drowning. But to win $50,000 they must scale a moving car-carrying trailer and release a secured car.

In this sneak peek of Tuesday’s (06-22-17) episode, teammates will have to put their heads inside a box that’s slowly filling with water, and the only way to make sure the H20 doesn’t cover their nose and mouth is to drink as much as they can.

“Our strategy was to make sure that we don’t let the water get too far up,” says one woman. “That way we don’t accidentally choke on the water.”

There’s also something special inside the box with each team. Is it a “Fear Factor”-approved snake or maybe a few scorpions? Nah — it’s worse: One of the competitor’s cell phones is included, and it’s just waiting to get ruined by the rising water. And if that isn’t everyone’s ultimate fear, what is?

Watch this episode on Tuesday, June 22 at 10/9c to find out what happens.

About Fear Factor: MTV is giving viewers the chance to conquer their fears head on with a refresh of the break-through series “Fear Factor.”

Ludacris will host the new installment, custom-created for a generation that is increasingly empowered, while also more anxious than ever.

Filled with new stunts inspired by urban legends, popular scary movies and viral videos from today’s cultural zeitgeist, “Fear Factor” contestants will confront their fears, be pushed beyond their comfort zones and take action against some of their biggest stressors.