*WWE officials were not too pleased with LaMelo Ball using the n-word live on WWE Raw this past Monday night (06-26-17) when his father, LaVar Ball, took part in what was supposed to be a fun segment with his sons.

The Balls, LaVar, Lonzo and LaMelo, appeared on Miz TV, the in-show interview segment hosted by wrestler The Miz. During the excitement of the in-ring shenanigans, 15-year-old LaMelo used the n-word twice on the live microphone and was laughing throughout the segment.

Following the stunned reaction from fans, social media and critics alike, WWE responded to the chaotic backlash by issuing a statement late Monday.

“The inappropriate language used by a guest during the ‘Miz TV’ segment was not scripted nor reflects WWE’s values,” WWE said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times.

Wrestlezone notes that “Vince McMahon was reportedly “baffled” following the incident, and WWE Producer Kevin Dunn was described as “absolutely losing his mind” backstage following the racial slur being used.”

The segment was a vehicle to promote Big Baller Brand, with four mannequins in the ring displaying various versions of the brand’s $50 T-shirts and dialogue based around a potential partnership between Big Baller and “The Miz.”

The skit involved LaVar Ball taking off his shirt, during which LaMelo dropped the n-word — prompting a surprised look from his brother, to which he said it again, yelling, “Beat that n*gga ass!” Listen to it below. He says it twice at the very end of the clip.

LaMelo Ball — rated as a five-star recruit by Rivals.com — has a scholarship offer to UCLA, where brothers Lonzo went and LiAngelo is expected to attend this fall, per L.A. Times.