*The comeback of Xscape continues. Earlier we reported that not only were they reuniting, they were working on a realty show of some sort.

Now we have word the group is filming in Atlanta and the show will air on Bravo. It’ll premiere in November so it can piggyback off of “RHOA” when it returns that month.

The show will follow all 4 members — Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, LaTocha and Tamika Scott — as they reunite to prepare for their first performance in over 20 years which takes place at Essence Festival later this month.

VH1’s mega-producer Mona Scott-Young, of the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise, has signed on as executive producer.

In other news, things kinda sorta went left this morning for Charlamagne Tha God. During an interview with TLC member Chilli, he asked her why she still blocked him on social media.

Well Chilli couldn’t wait to respond:

“Because you’re mean…I don’t know if you got beat up in school growing up? Some attention you did not get…It’s just tacky….”

Charlamagne’s response was:

“I feel like you’re talking about the me from 3-4 years ago…We all grow and we evolve.”

An unconvinced Chilli shot back:

“I’m not buying it…Why are we entertaining this? Because you know what you do and how you do it.”

Watch it go down: