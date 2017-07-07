A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Those who profess to favor freedom, and yet depreciate agitation, are men who want crops without plowing up the ground.” Frederick Douglass

EUR BIRTHDAYS

July 3: Talk-show host Montel Williams is 61. Singer Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler of Digable Planets is 48. Actress-singer Audra McDonald is 47. Singer Tonia Tash of Divine is 38.

BLACK HISTORY

July 3, 1953: Harry Belafonte was shown with actress Janet Leigh and film star

Tony Curtis on the cover of Ebony magazine. It was the first time a

black person and two Caucasians were seen together on a U.S. magazine

cover.