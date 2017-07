A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Those who profess to favor freedom, and yet depreciate agitation, are men who want crops without plowing up the ground.” Frederick Douglass

EUR BIRTHDAYS

July 4: Singer Bill Withers is 79. Singer Annette Beard of Martha and the Vandellas is 74. Percussionist Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind and Fire is 66.

BLACK HISTORY

July 4, 1827: Slavery abolished in New York State.