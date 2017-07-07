A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Life is only about the I-tried-to-do. I don’t mind the failure but I can’t imagine that I’d forgive myself if I didn’t try.” Nikki Giovanni

EUR BIRTHDAYS

July 5: Actor Dorien Wilson (“The Parkers,” ”Sister, Sister”) is 55. Rapper RZA is 48. Singer Joe is 44. Rapper Bizarre of D12 is 41.

BLACK HISTORY

July 5, 1975: Arthur Ashe won the men’s single championship at Wimbeldon, defeating Jimmy Connors.