A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Life is only about the I-tried-to-do. I don’t mind the failure but I can’t imagine that I’d forgive myself if I didn’t try.” Nikki Giovanni

EUR BIRTHDAYS

July 6: Actress-singer Della Reese is 86. Rapper Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan is 47. Rapper 50 Cent is 42. Actresses Tia and Tamera Mowry are 39. Comedian Kevin Hart is 38. Actor Jeremy Suarez (“Bernie Mac”) is 27.

BLACK HISTORY

July 6, 1853: William Wells Brown published “Clotel,” the first novel by a black American.