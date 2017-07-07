A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“If women want any rights more than they’s got, why don’t they just take them, and not be talking about it.” Sojourner Truth

EUR BIRTHDAYS

July 7: Actress Roz Ryan (“Amen”) is 66. Bassist Ricky Kinchen of Mint Condition is 51. Actress Cree Summer (“A Different World”) is 48. Actor Troy Garity (“Barbershop”) is 44. Rapper Cassidy is 35.

BLACK HISTORY

July 7, 1906: Baseball legend Satchel Paige was born in Mobile, Alabama.