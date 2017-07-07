A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“There is nothing more tragic than to find an individual bogged down in the length of life, devoid of breadth.” Martin Luther King, Jr.

EUR BIRTHDAYS

July 10: Singer Mavis Staples is 78. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave”) is 40.

BLACK HISTORY

July 10, 1891: A black jockey, “Monk” Overton, won six straight horse races at the Washington Park race track in Chicago. In 1907, another black jockey, Jimmy Lee, also won six straight races at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Prior to 1907, only two other jockeys had equaled the achievements of Overton and Lee, the Englishmen Fred Archer and George Fordham.