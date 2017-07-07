A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“There is nothing more tragic than to find an individual bogged down in the length of life, devoid of breadth.” Martin Luther King, Jr.

EUR BIRTHDAYS

July 11: Singer Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters is 67. Reggae singer Michael Rose of Black Uhuru is 60. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 42. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 35.

BLACK HISTORY

July 11, 1905: The Niagara Movement (the forerunner of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), was established. Among its leaders were W.E.B. DuBois and William Monroe Trotter.