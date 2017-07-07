A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Success is the result of perfection, hard work, learning from failure, loyalty to those for whom you work and persistence.” Colin Powell

EUR BIRTHDAYS

July 13: Actor Michael Jace (“The Shield”) is 55. Singer Deborah Cox is 44. Singer Leon Bridges is 28.

BLACK HISTORY

July 13, 1863: Hostility to the draft and fear of blacks as “the cause” of the war and potential competitors in the labor market, the “New York Draft Riots” began, and would become one of the bloodiest race riots in American history.