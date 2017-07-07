A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“The last struggle for our rights, the battle for our civilization, is entirely within ourselves.” William Wells Brown

EUR BIRTHDAYS

July 17: Actress-singer Diahann Carroll is 82. Singer Regina Belle is 54. Actor Andre Royo (“Empire”) is 49. Director F. Gary Gray (“Straight Outta Compton,” ”Furious 8″) is 48. Singer JC of PM Dawn is 46. Singer Jeremih is 30.

BLACK HISTORY

July 17, 1794: Richard Allen organized Philadelphia’s Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church.