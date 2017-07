A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“The last struggle for our rights, the battle for our civilization, is entirely within ourselves.” William Wells Brown

EUR BIRTHDAYS

July 18: Talk-show host/actress Wendy Williams is 53. Actor Vin Diesel is 50. Rapper M.I.A. is 42. Actress Priyanka Chopra (“Quantico”) is 35.

BLACK HISTORY

July 18, 1863: The 54th Massachusetts Colored Regiment launched its assault on Fort Wagner, South Carolina.