EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“You can’t separate peace from freedom because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom.” -Malcolm X (Speech, Prospects for Freedom)

EUR BIRTHDAYS

July 19: Actor Trai Byers (“Empire,” ”Selma”) is 34.

BLACK HISTORY

July 19, 1925: Entertainer and singer, Josephine Baker, makes her Paris debut.