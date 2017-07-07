A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Healing begins where the wound was made.” – Alice Walker (The Way Forward Is with a Broken Heart)

EUR BIRTHDAYS

July 24: Actor Kadeem Hardison is 52.

BLACK HISTORY

July 24, 1651: Anthony Johnson, a free black man who was probably one of the first 20 settlers, received a grant of 250 acres of land in Northampton County, Va., for importing five persons. Johnson established a settlement on the banks of the Pungo Teague River.