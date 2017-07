A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Healing begins where the wound was made.” – Alice Walker (The Way Forward Is with a Broken Heart)

EUR BIRTHDAYS

July 25: Bassist Verdine White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 66. Supermodel Iman is 62. Actor D.B. Woodside (”24”) is 48.

BLACK HISTORY

July 25, 1943: First warship named for a black person, SS Leonard Roy Harmon was launched in Quincy, MA.