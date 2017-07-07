A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“If one is lucky, a solitary fantasy can totally transform one million realities.” – Maya Angelou (The Heart of a Woman)

EUR BIRTHDAYS

July 26: Singer Darlene Love is 76. Singer Wayne Wonder is 51. Actor Cress Williams (”Black Lightning”) is 47.

BLACK HISTORY

July 26, 1948: President Truman issued Executive Order No. 9981 directing “equality of treatment and opportunity” in the armed forces.