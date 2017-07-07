Actor Cress Williams (”Black Lightning”) is 47

A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“If one is lucky, a solitary fantasy can totally transform one million realities.” – Maya Angelou (The Heart of a Woman)

EUR BIRTHDAYS

July 26: Singer Darlene Love is 76. Singer Wayne Wonder is 51. Actor Cress Williams (”Black Lightning”) is 47.

BLACK HISTORY

July 26, 1948: President Truman issued Executive Order No. 9981 directing “equality of treatment and opportunity” in the armed forces.





Previous ArticleKenya Moore Announces the Death of Her Dear Grandmother with Emotional Tribute
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind