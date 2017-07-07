Actress Maya Rudolph attends the "Mr. Pig" Premiere during the 2016 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 26, 2016 in Park City, Utah.

Comedian Maya Rudolph is 45

A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“If one is lucky, a solitary fantasy can totally transform one million realities.” – Maya Angelou (The Heart of a Woman)

EUR BIRTHDAYS

July 27: Comedian Maya Rudolph is 45.

BLACK HISTORY

July 27, 1847: After departing New York Port in 1820, the first group of freed blacks landed first in Sherbro Island in Sierra Leone and later moved on to Bushrod Island – in what is Monrovia today – and established a state. By 1847, the country declared its independence.





Previous ArticleWill Packer's Deal with OWN Had Nothing to do with Tyler Perry Exiting Network
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind