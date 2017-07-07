A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“If one is lucky, a solitary fantasy can totally transform one million realities.” – Maya Angelou (The Heart of a Woman)

EUR BIRTHDAYS

July 27: Comedian Maya Rudolph is 45.

BLACK HISTORY

July 27, 1847: After departing New York Port in 1820, the first group of freed blacks landed first in Sherbro Island in Sierra Leone and later moved on to Bushrod Island – in what is Monrovia today – and established a state. By 1847, the country declared its independence.