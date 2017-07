A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“When you can do the common things of life in an uncommon way, you will command the attention of the world.” — George Washington Carver

EUR BIRTHDAYS

July 28: Singer Afroman is 43. Rapper Soulja Boy is 27.

BLACK HISTORY

July 28, 1915: Ten thousand blacks marched in silence down Fifth Avenue in New York City to protest lynchings and racial indignities.