A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.” —Maya Angelou

EUR BIRTHDAYS

July 31: Actor Wesley Snipes is 55.

BLACK HISTORY

July 31, 1874: Patrick Francis Healy was inaugurated as president of Georgetown University, the oldest Catholic University in America, and became the first African American to head a predominantly white university.