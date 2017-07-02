*Chris Wong Won – better known as Fresh Kid Ice, a founding member of pioneering rap group 2 Live Crew – has died at 53, according to former bandmate Luther Campbell.

My Condolence goes out to the family Chris Wong Wong Fresh Kid Ice of the 2 Live Crew who just passed away people we lost a legend — LUTHER R CAMPBELL (@unclelukereal1) July 13, 2017

His manager DJ Debo confirmed his Thursday death to USA Today but did not provide details as to the cause.

Fresh Kid Ice (also known as The Chinaman) was the first famous rapper of Asian descent (he was of Chinese and Trinidadian descent). Born in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, he moved to Brooklyn as a teen, joined the U.S. Air Force for four years and formed 2 Live Crew in the early ’80s.

As part of 2 Live Crew, he contributed to a string of sexually explicit gold and platinum albums from 1986 to 1991, including the 1989 classic “As Nasty As They Wanna Be.” That album, which featured the megahit “Me So Horny,” was the first to be declared legally obscene by a court. It was subsequently banned in Florida, although the ruling was later overturned.

In 2015, Fresh Kid Ice released his memoir, My Rise 2 Fame: The Tell All Autobiography of a Hip Hop Legend.

Fellow Miami rapper Rick Ross also paid his respects to Fresh Kid Ice on Twitter.