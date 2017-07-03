*Since launching on his Facebook Page this morning (July 24), Dwayne Johnson’s new promo for Apple’s Siri voice assistant has racked up 3.6 million views, giving the service welcome buzz in its ongoing competition with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

The 3 minute-, 45-second commercial, dubbed “The Rock x Siri Dominate The Day,” is a take on Johnson’s typical day and plays off his “hardest-working man in Hollywood” image: He rehearses movie lines while working out and trimming a Bonsai tree; “takes” a Lyft to the airport to fly a plane to Rome, dabbles in a space walk, and makes it back for his big scene all with the help of Siri on his iPhone 7.

“When your day is as epic as The Rock’s, you need a smarter way to take it all on. Luckily, Siri is always with you — waiting to help whenever you need it. With Siri, just say it and it’s done,” states Apple in its premiere of the ad.

Johnson’s packed schedule in the ad isn’t too far removed from real life. He stars on HBO’s series “Ballers” and will hit the big screen in “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle.” He’s got the features “Skyscraper” and “Rampage” in the pipeline, along with “Fast 9” and a spinoff of that franchise with Jason Statham. There’s also the films “Black Adam,” “Shazam!,” “The Janson Directive,” “Fighting With My Family” and a “Big Trouble in Little China” remake.