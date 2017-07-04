*Attorney and Emmy Nominated Produced Antonio Moore critiques Jay-Z and the new Sprint/Tidal release of 4:44.

Moore gives four reasons that he believes show the project fails to bring awareness to the discussion of racism, #blacklivesmatter and the lack of black wealth in America.

1) Jay-Z does not understand Race or Wealth

2) Jay-Z fails on issues when #blacklivesmatter

3) Jay-Z not authentic didn’t move dope on a large scale

4) Jay-Z in 4:44 yet again shows Black Celebrity are a disconnected Decadent Veil

Moore’s piece on Huffpost “Black Wealth Hardly Exists even when you include NBA, NFL, and Rap Stars”: