*Attorney and Emmy Nominated Produced Antonio Moore critiques Jay-Z and the new Sprint/Tidal release of 4:44.
Moore gives four reasons that he believes show the project fails to bring awareness to the discussion of racism, #blacklivesmatter and the lack of black wealth in America.
1) Jay-Z does not understand Race or Wealth
2) Jay-Z fails on issues when #blacklivesmatter
3) Jay-Z not authentic didn’t move dope on a large scale
4) Jay-Z in 4:44 yet again shows Black Celebrity are a disconnected Decadent Veil
Moore’s piece on Huffpost “Black Wealth Hardly Exists even when you include NBA, NFL, and Rap Stars”:
Excerpt: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/antonio…
Going even further into the data, a recent study by the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) and the Corporation For Economic Development (CFED) found that it would take 228 years for the average black family to amass the same level of wealth the average white family holds today in 2016. All while white families create even more wealth over those same two hundred years.
In fact, this is a gap that will never close if America stays on its current economic path. According to the Institute on Assets and Social Policy, for each dollar of increase in average income an African American household saw from 1984 – 2009 just $0.69 in additional wealth was generated, compared with the same dollar in increased income creating an additional $5.19 in wealth for a similarly situated white household.
In addition, a middle white America overexposed to a few million-dollar NBA stars, has become apathetic to the normal plight of black Americans as a result.
We must remember the empathy of the white middle class was among Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s greatest tools in the fight for equality and civil rights. Now apathy has set in as white Americans say, well you have rich people too, black America. All this being believed while failing to deal with the data, which shows a different story altogether.
A set of numbers that show these African American celebrities are of such small numbers, and limited level of real wealth, they shouldn’t frame anyone’s idea of a population of over 40 million black people. Thomas Piketty in his acclaimed book “Capital in the Twenty First Century” stated
Recent research, based on matching declared income on tax returns with corporate compensation records, allows me to state that the vast majority (60 to 70 percent, depending on what definitions one chooses) of the top 0.1 percent of the income hierarchy in 2000-2010 consists of top managers.
By comparison, athletes, actors, and artists of all kinds make up less than 5 percent of this group. In this sense, the new US inequality has much more to do with the advent of “supermanagers” than with that of “superstars.”