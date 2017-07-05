*50 Cent went on Instagram to review Jay-Z’s new album “4:44,” and while calling it “aight” and saying he “liked the s**t, he said the tracks sounded like “golf course music” and suggested the lyrics were too sophisticated for today’s rap fans.

“I listened to Jay sh**, that 4:44,” 50 began, “I thought the sh** was aight. I liked the sh**, but I’m gonna keep it 100: the sh** was too smart. I felt like I was supposed to be wearing glasses and tie a f***ing sweater around my waist. It was like Ivy League sh**.”

The star and executive producer of “Power” went on to say that Jay-Z is too old to be considered the “best rapper” anymore.

“I’mma tell you the truth: N***as is hot out here. They don’t wanna hear that sh**. They just wanna have a good time. F*** that. You can’t be the best rapper at 47, because the new n***as is here,” said 50.

He added: “I ain’t gon’ hold you up. That sh** was like golf course music.”

