*The high graduation rate of Black students in Prince George’s County, Maryland has Republicans calling for an investigation into grade inflation, medium.com reports.

The county is home to 7 out of the 10 richest African American communities in the United States. More African American wealth is reportedly “gathered in the county than anywhere else in the US.”

It is also home to the best educated in the nation as well. So it came as a shock when Maryland’s Governor, Larry Hogan, requested an investigation into data showing increased graduation rates in the county.

In a letter, the governor asked Maryland State Board of Education President Andrew Smarick to look into potential wrongdoing in the Prince George’s County school system.

via Atlanta Black Star:

Precipitating Hogan’s inquiry was a May 30 letter to him from four members of the Prince George’s County school board, as The Washington Post reported. In their letter, the members made claims of “widespread systemic corruption,” including the changing of students’ grades and crediting them for classes they did not take, resulting in inflated graduation rates and graduating hundreds of students who did not meet state requirements. The board members–Edward Burroughs III, David Murray, Raaheela Ahmed and student member Juwan Blocker–say whistleblowers have “clear and convincing evidence” of the fraud. The four represent a minority bloc on the 14-member body.

Bob Ross, president of the Prince George’s County chapter of the NAACP, has asked Rushern Baker, Prince George’s County Chief Executive not to renew the contract of Kevin Maxwell, chief executive of the county schools.

Maxwell issued a statement maintaining the allegations are false, but he welcomes an investigation.

“From the beginning, I have maintained that politics lie at the root of the accusations,” Maxwell said. “There has been no systemic effort to promote students in Prince George’s County Public Schools who did not meet state graduation requirements in order to inflate our graduation rates. We look forward to collaborating with the Maryland State Department of Education to resolve this matter.”

Critics are calling out the governor for going after Black students when he should actually turn his attention to Carroll County, first in the state in graduation rates but with a troubling rise in crime. It’s worth noting that the 91% white county voted for him in the 2012 election, so Hogan will most likely ignore the white on white violence and recklessness.

