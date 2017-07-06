**

*(ATLANTA) – The African American Film Critics Association will celebrate the career of producer/director Rob Hardy during its 6th Annual SYNERGY event on Thursday, July 20th at Bobbcat Films in Atlanta.

A signature event for the organization, AAFCA SYNERGY celebrates inroads made by film and TV professionals in the Southeast, which now leads the industry with more feature film productions than any other market in the world.

AAFCA SYNERGY provides an opportunity for creative professionals in Atlanta and the Southeast region to connect and collaborate with their peers across the industry. Hardy will join an outstanding group of Atlanta-based entrepreneurs and creatives who have been acknowledged by the organization for their achievements.

A respected, creative thought leader, Hardy has been at the forefront of the current success of film production in the Southeast with such franchise films as STOMP THE YARD, which filmed in Atlanta, and THINK LIKE A MAN (both made alongside one-time producing partner Will Packer) that have generated over $200 million at the box office. As a television director, Hardy has amassed an impressive resume with such shows as “Power,” “Blindspot,” “Criminal Minds,” “The Flash” and “Vampire Diaries”. Hardy is also off to a promising start creating television. Recently, BET picked up “The Quad,” a scripted series around HBCU life that Hardy co-created and for which he serves as an executive producer, for a second season. Also, it was recently announced that Hardy is developing the series “Atlanta’s Most Wanted” with rapper/actor/producer T.I. and Jerry Bruckheimer Television at FOX.

“Rob Hardy was an early proponent of filming movies and other creative content in the Southeast, and is a living testament to the immense opportunities that are possible for a growing number of producers, directors and content creators based in the Southeast,” says AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson. “Atlanta’s position as a player in film and TV production is now undeniable, and SYNERGY is honored to celebrate game-changers like Rob Hardy with a platform that encourages, inspires and connects others who are following that lead and are dedicated to further strengthening the region’s prime position.”

Previous AAFCA SYNERGY Award recipients include Tirrell Whittley and Nick Nelson, principals of the media marketing company, Liquid Soul; Charles Humbard, founder and president of UPtv; Roger Bobb, executive producer of the popular sitcoms, “Rickey Smiley Show and “Mann and Wife”; Brett Dismuke and Eric Tomosunas, principals of Swirl Films and Mark Swinton, producer at Tyler Perry Studio.

ABOUT AAFCA SYNERGY

AAFCA SYNERGY s a tentpole program for the African American Film Critics Association. The event provides an intimate environment where professionals in Atlanta’s growing film and TV can meet, mix and mingle with their peers in the industry. AAFCA SYNERGY’s primary goal is to provide an atmosphere where the creative and business communities in Atlanta can come together to plant the seeds of collaboration. For more information about AAFCA visit: www.aafca.com