UPDATE: 11:25 a.m. EST:

On Monday’s broadcast of ESPN’s “First Take,” Stephen A. Smith reports that Allen Iverson missed his team’s BIG3 game in Dallas due to a “family emergency involving his child.” Smith also says Iverson couldn’t play in his BIG3 game in Philadelphia on July 16 because “he was cited for dehydration and had a doctor’s excuse, but folks didn’t’ find out until they came to the arena.” Co-host Max Kellerman added: “Pick up a phone and call someone. Tell them you’re not going to be there.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

*Allen Iverson bailed on his team’s BIG3 game in Dallas on Sunday, leaving his team high and dry in an absence that was unexpected for the fledging 3-on-3 basketball league.

“We had no advance warning and do not have information as to all the circumstances surrounding his absence. The league is launching an investigation to gather all the facts and then will make an informed, official statement,” the league said, according to ESPN.

BIG3, co-created by rapper Ice Cube, launched in June with eight teams that travel each week to a different city. Other notables who play or coach in the league include Chauncey Billups, Kenyon Martin and Julius Erving.

Iverson serves as player and coach for the team Three’s Company. He’s played sparingly during the season, and sat out the team’s game in Philadelphia on July 16, a homecoming for the former 76ers icon.