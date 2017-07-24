*Lord have mercy! We can only imagine what it would be like to walk in the shoes of Keith Crowell who for years has suffered from disfiguring keloids on his neck and face.

Crowell – who lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – found himself in the condition after he was accidentally nicked by a barber while getting a haircut 13 years ago. Unfortunately for Crowell, the cut never healed properly and the end result Was 40 pounds of disfiguring, keloid flesh.

Fortunately, the story has a happy ending … at least so far. You see, after Fox 6 aired his story, a GoFundMe raised $25,000 for his surgery and Keith’s keloids have been removed.

Apparently the TV airing and subsequent GoFundMe campaign was vital because Crowell’s was initially denied by his insurance company

“It takes my breath away,” Crowell said.

In May, Crowell went to a plastic surgeon and had surgery to remove masses from one side of his face.

“It’s going great. This side has been doing excellent,” Crowell told Fox 6.

He recently prepared for Part Two of the procedure — packing up and heading to New York to see the specialist once again.

After a long flight, and five days in the Big Apple, his surgery and radiation were complete. Crowell is back home, keloid free, and beaming from ear to ear.

“I feel a lot lighter. It’s a lot of weight off my shoulders. I’m energetic. I feel more of myself. I feel more alive,” Crowell said.

Shedding his bandages and insecurities, he now exchanges pleasantries at work as a casino security guard. He said he has a new sense of self.

“I just feel good about it. I’m more comical. I meet and greet the customers a little more. I’m more of a people person than I was before,” Crowell said.

He said he’s grateful to now live without the emotional and physical pain.

“My burden is over with. I can sleep at night. I can eat, Crowell said.

Wow! What a remarkable story. Read/learn MORE at Fox 6.