*Amber Rose opened up about a number of hot topics as a guest on Complex’s YouTube show “Everyday Struggle.”

In the latest episode, Rose joins co-hosts Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks and Nadeska to talk about her upcoming Slutwalk, her infamous bush-baring nude pic, her relationship with Blac Chyna and if she was coaching her while she was dating Rob Kardashian.

Also, Amber breaks her silence like never before about dating Kanye West and how much their breakup really shaped the course of her life going forward.

Watch below: