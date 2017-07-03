And Check out the '5 Most Common Fourth of July Injuries'

*OK, the “weekend” may be officially over, but tomorrow is the Fourth of July proper and a record number of Americans are expected to be on the roads.

This can spell disaster. As a matter-of-fact, it HAS spelled disaster according to Esurance and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety; who says the “Fourth of July is the worst day of the year for fatal car crashes.”

“40 percent of all highway deaths between 2007 and 2011 were caused by drunk driving over the Fourth of July weekend,” according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

I witnessed at least two lunatics today; who sped past me like bats out of hell — weaving in and out of traffic cutting through cars to change lanes.

According to Reuters, the reason cars are expected on the country’s roads in overwhelming numbers this year is due to a growing economy and relatively low gasoline prices, brought on by surplus supplies of gasoline worldwide — causing headaches for refiners according to the nation’s largest motorists’ advocacy group.

Drivers are expected to take advantage of the drop in gas prices, to the tune of a record 37.5 million people; driving drive 50 miles or more from home during June 30 through June 4.

And the the U.S. Consumer Safety Product Commission says drunk driving isn’t the only incident that can cause serious injuries and/or fatalities. Don’t forget about the fireworks.

Read more at EURThisNthat