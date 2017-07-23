*CNN contributor Angela Rye made it clear during the ESSENCE Festival 2017 Woke Panel that she’s not here for Omarosa Manigault’s White House shenanigans.

The political commentator was joined on the panel by correspondent April Ryan, activist April Reign, and social commentator and author Luvvie Ajayi for a conversation about the real meaning of the word: Woke.

All four women were recently featured in the May 2017 issue of ESSENCE that honored the #Woke100 women.

Rye told the audience that not all Black people are allies in the struggles against White supremacy — and she called out Manigault as an example.

“This will be empowering because it is the truth,” she started her point before adding, “But all of our kinfolk ain’t our kinfolk — Omarosa!”

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Former WH Photographer Floods Instagram With Pics of Obama Respecting Women

ESSENCE.com reports that the crowd responded in agreement at the mention of Manigault, the former Apprentice contestant who is now a the top-ranking African American official inside the White House. She has been criticized for her problematic relationship with Black colleagues and journalists and no one seems to be impressed by her outreach with the Black community.

Most recently, Manigault has taken interest in how race affects military justice. USA Today reports that she visited the Pentagon last week and sought information on a report “that found black troops are far more likely to face punishment than their white comrades, according to government officials.”

Rye also pointed out during the panel that even as one of the few Blacks in Trump’s predominately White male White House, “Manigault’s power is limited: her office is apparently not even in the White House.”

In related news, Rye, an attorney and the CEO of IMPACT Strategies, will launch a weekly podcast show called “ON 1 with A. Rye.” The first episode will feature Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA).

The podcast will be available on iTunes, TIDAL, SoundCloud, and Spotify.