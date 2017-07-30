*The Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee recently debuted her Juice For Life juice bar in New York City’s Bedford-Stuyvesant (Bed-Stuy) as a way to provide healthy living in the neighborhood.

“I live in Bed-Stuy. I’m from Flatbush. It’s not that easy to find places that are close by that I feel offer healthy options,” Yee told NBC News.

She was inspired to get into the healthy foods business after discovering rappers Jadakiss and Styles P own two of the four franchises in Yonkers and the Bronx. Hers is the fourth Juice For Life location, and is described as “eccentric and stocked with an array of fresh produce.”

“You’re not gonna have frozen strawberries, you’re not going to have frozen berries, you’re not going to have frozen anything.”

Jadakiss and Styles P noted in a 2015 video from Elite Daily: “Our juice bars are open in the hoods on purpose to educate our people on health awareness. Most of the hood don’t have access to good food, most of the hood don’t have health insurance…”

The radio personality has not always been health-conscious. NBC reported that Yee’s childhood nickname was “Candy Ang” because of her love for sweets.

“My house always had all the junk food. I used to drink soda every day, Hi-C every day, and Hawaiian Punch. That’s how I grew up in Brooklyn,” she admitted.

In college, Yee suffered from high cholesterol which motived her to make the necessary dietary changes.

“I rather have my green juice in the morning. It keeps you even.”

