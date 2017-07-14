*Lord have mercy, this is a seriously messy story that we have to report.

In Gulfport (Mississippi), three people have been arrested because of their connection to an apparent sexual assault shown on Facebook Live.

Two teen suspects turned themselves in and a third suspect was arrested by Gulfport police Wednesday night.

According to The Clarion-Ledger, Ezzie Johnson, 17, is being held on a $200,000 bond on a charge of kidnapping. Haleigh Alexis Hudson, 19, who is also wanted on a charge of sexual battery, is being held on a $400,000 bond. Johnson will be charged as an adult.

Kadari Fabien Booker is charged with felony kidnapping and sexual assault. Booker’s bond was set at $500,000, according to the report.

Here are the graphic details as reported by The Clarion-Ledger:

Tuesday around 11:46 p.m., patrol officers responded to an address in the 3100 block of 7th Avenue, later believed to be Hudson’s residence, in reference to a reported assault. Upon arrival, officers learned of a Facebook Live video that depicted a sexual and physical assault of a 23-year-old woman.

The video was subsequently deleted, but Facebook user Tiffany Hailey recorded the video and reposted it to her page.

Hailey said she saw the live video and realized she was witnessing an assualt happening in real time.

“I’m looking at the time date and stamp on it and this is happening right now,” Hailey said. “You see it escalating.”

The video begins with a male in a bathroom, and shows a female on the ground with her head between his lower legs. He and others in the background are telling her in common vernacular to perform oral sex on him.

At some point, the camera leaves the bathroom but then people are trying to get back in. A woman’s voice tells them to open the bathroom door.

“Unlock the door real quick. You don’t have to stop just open the door. I need to get something,” the woman says.

Hailey, who said she did not know anyone in the video, did not call police but instead reached out to the victim directly through Facebook.

She said she shared it to her page, asking her followers “if you know this girl, please do help her. This is serious.”

“This is gut wrenchingly horrific,” Hailey said. “It’s really, really, bad.”

When the bathroom door is opened, the man and the woman, who is identified by people on Facebook as having special needs, come out. She sits on the couch. Those gathered there begin to harass her about oral sex for money.

They try to get her to perform the sex acts on camera again to boost the views on the video.

She refuses, and a man asks her if she’s ready to go home, to which she says yes.

A female voice says, “She ain’t going home,” that she’s going to perform sex acts “until her throat swells up.”

After that exchange, they ask if she is ready to fight, at which time she is assaulted by a larger female who pushes and hits her in the head as she sits on the couch.

The female drags her off the couch and begins to punch her in the head. Those at the gathering cheer them on, with one person saying, “Don’t break it up, don’t break it up.”

After that goes on for some time, she can be seen sitting in the corner crying with her hands over her face, begging to be left alone.

The male with the camera stops to read the comments they were getting. Some urged them to leave the victim alone. One said, “That black girl didn’t even fight back. She gets no cool points.”

Damn, damn, damn! We can’t take anymore, but there is more of this disgusting story, click over to The Clarion-Ledger