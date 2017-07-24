*Apple TV expands their video-on-demand hustle even further with the addition of Brown Sugar, the subscription service that features the biggest collection of iconic African-American films of all time.

Some of the titles available on the service include Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown,” the classic comedy “Car Wash,” and the critically acclaimed stand-up feature “Richard Pryor: Live On The Sunset Strip.”

Other films on the service include “Dolemite,” “Cotton Comes to Harlem,” “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central,” “Pride,” “Blaclula,” “A Soldier’s Story,” “Foxy Brown” and the documentary “More Than a Game,” chronicling the early days of LeBron James.

The service will also showcase original programming, featuring complete seasons of series from the Bounce Network , which owns Brown Sugar including “Saints & Sinners,” “Mann & Wife,” “Family Time,” “In The Cut,” and “Ed Gordon.”

Fans can also use the service to watch Premier Boxing Champions on Bounce.

The one-of-a-kind library of films will be un-edited and commercial-free as they were originally seen in the theaters. Once subscribed, viewers will be able to access the content through Apple devices, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, as well as BrownSugar.com.