*On Wednesday, July 19, 2017, Dr. Sonia Cunningham Leverette hosts the virtual launch of her 5-star children’s story book, BJ’s Big Dream, written to help build confidence, discipline, and problem-solving skills in youth.

From 10 AM to 9 PM EST, the online event includes discussions with best-selling authors, Facebook chats, and giveaways of autographed books and downloads. The complete schedule of events and giveaways are available at www.bjsbigdream.com.

Dr. Sonia Cunningham Leverette says, “I chose a career in education because I am passionate about children and their success. When children feel helpless and hopeless, they often act out in unproductive ways. I am saddened by the number of children who commit suicide especially as it relates to bullying .” Although this children’s story book is about an African American boy who admires Bob Marley’s music and hair, BJ’s Big Dream inspires children to think beyond today’s challenges and dream about tomorrow’s results. “My desire is to boost children’s self-esteem by providing options that encourage them to dream, plan, do and celebrate. When they work toward a goal and claim victory over difficult situations, they have hope for the future.”

BJ’s Big Dream has been compared to Cedella Marley’s board book, Every Little Thing. The book introduces a new generation to Bob Marley’s beloved song while illustrating a child’s resiliency in not letting anything get him down. Another comparable title is The Carrot Seed by Ruth Krauss. This children’s book focuses on the determination of a little boy who plants, nurtures and protects a carrot seed despite the discouragement of others.

Join the Dream Big Movement

In addition to 15% savings, every reader who purchases BJ’s Big Dream (www.bjsbigdream.com) on July 19, 2017 will receive the following bonuses:

* BJ’s Big Dream Coloring Book

* Nappy Hair Audio Book by Carolivia Herron

* And these bonuses designed with adults in mind

* A Thanksgiving Christmas eBook by Dr. Sonia Cunningham Leverette

* Every Man’s Private Marriage Check List based on the Amazon bestselling novel, The Forbidden

* Secrets of the Goody Box by Valerie J. Lewis Coleman (www.thegoodyboxbook.com)

What Readers Say About BJ’s Big Dream:

Support for Bullying

“Along with the colorful, beautiful illustrations, BJ’s Big Dream is about passion, accomplishment and courage. Children need a role model or hero to whom they can aspire, just like BJ has, so let’s encourage our children to create their own being; strengthening not only their confidence, but their self-worth.” — Vernita Naylor for Readers’ Favorite

“We absolutely love your books and read them weekly. Thanks so much for BJ’s Big Dream. My little brown boy sees himself in BJ!” — Shantel Carter Cox

“I read BJ’s Big Dream to a group of students at the school where I am principal. They adored it!” — Amazon Reviewer

“BJ’s Big Dream has so many life lessons including loving yourself, goal-setting and discipline.” — Amazon Reviewer

”BJ’s Big Dream is just what my African American sons needed. They love the story and are captivated by the colorful graphics. This children’s book is a must-have!” — Amazon Reviewer

“BJ’s Big Dream is a great tool to encourage youth to set goals, dream and believe in themselves. All the children in our after-school program (ages 5 to 13 years old) related the book to their everyday lives, expressed how easy it is to set goals and communicated how great it feels to accomplish them. We loved the book!” — Amazon Reviewer

About BJ’s Big Dream (www.bjsbigdream.com)

What is your favorite dream? BJ has a special dream. He really wants his dream to come true, so he makes a plan. BJ works hard to fix problems that try to stop his dream. While he waits for his dream to happen, he learns that he can do it, if he doesn’t quit.

In this book, children will learn:

* How to separate real dreams from daydreams

* Steps to making a real dream come true

* Hard work can pay off

* The benefits of planning, setting goals and problem solving

ISBN: 978-0998123004

LCCN: 2017936263



About Dr. Sonia Cunningham Leverette (www.soniacunninghamleverette. com)

Passionate about creating tomorrow’s leaders, Dr. Sonia Cunningham Leverette combines her love for children with books. Wife, mother and veteran educator with almost thirty years of experience, Dr. Leverette focuses extensively on meeting the needs of grade school students including how to deal with bullying, leadership, teamwork, problem solving and character building.

For more information, visit www.BJsBigDream.com or connect on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/BJsBigDream

