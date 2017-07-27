*Ava DuVernay and Larry Willmore have been added to the lineup of Sundance Next Fest, which runs Aug. 10-13 at Los Angeles’ Theatre at Ace Hotel.

In addition to music video world premiere, the event includes conversations between talented filmmakers.

On Aug. 12, DuVernay will join “Gook” director Justin Chon in conversation after a 4 p.m. screening of the film, according to Variety. America Ferrera, executive producer of “Gente-fied,” will talk with the series’s director, creator and co-writer Marvin Lemus, co-writer Linda Yvette Chavez and producer Aaliyah Williams after a noon screening of all seven episodes of the new series.

Wilmore will join directors Antonio Santini and Dan Sickles on Aug. 13 for a conversation following the screening of “Dina,” a new documentary about an unconventional relationship. Peter Bogdanovich will be in conversation with filmmaker Alex Ross Perry following the 4 p.m. screening of “Golden Exits.”

Next Fest will also feature a 25th anniversary screening of “Reservoir Dogs,” with a special ceremony honoring Quentin Tarantino as part of Next Fest After Dark.

Tickets are on sale now at the Sundance Next Fest website.