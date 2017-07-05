*Ava DuVernay defended fellow film director Edgar Wright after his movie “Baby Driver” got a proverbial middle finger from celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.

While “Baby Driver” has been will received by both critics and fans after its opening weekend, Bourdain sent a tweet that said, “F**k Baby Driver,’ with no further explanation.

Fuck BABY DRIVER. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) July 4, 2017

The tweet prompted at least one clap back from Wright’s sister-in-cinema, DuVernay, who said his sentiment could’ve been conveyed with more respect.

“You don’t have to like it,” she wrote, “but have some respect for the artists who made it. You’re better than this. Critique doesn’t have to be cruel.”

You don’t have to like it. But have some respect for the artists who made it. You’re better than this. Critique doesn’t have to be cruel. https://t.co/aiRcvUL1j3 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 5, 2017

Wright’s “Baby Driver,” starring Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey and John Hamm, took in close to $40 million over the course of the week.

Director Guillermo Del Toro also had Wright’s back against criticism, tweeting last week that “Baby Driver” was “breathtaking,” “flawlessly executed,” and “earnest and unprotected,” and calling its car chase scenes reminiscent of “a Gene Kelly musical.

“This is An American In Paris on wheels and crack smoke. It’s a movie in love with cinema,” Del Toro wrote.

I hope & pray you go and see it on a big screen. I wish you all the joy I felt: I just saw a good pal get the gold. By God- go check it out — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) June 27, 2017

Watch the “Baby Driver” trailer below: