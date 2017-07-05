Ava DuVernay and Anthony Bourdain (Getty Images)

Ava DuVernay and Anthony Bourdain

*Ava DuVernay defended fellow film director Edgar Wright after his movie “Baby Driver” got a proverbial middle finger from celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.

While “Baby Driver” has been will received by both critics and fans after its opening weekend, Bourdain sent a tweet that said, “F**k Baby Driver,’ with no further explanation.

The tweet prompted at least one clap back from Wright’s sister-in-cinema, DuVernay, who said his sentiment could’ve been conveyed with more respect.

“You don’t have to like it,” she wrote, “but have some respect for the artists who made it. You’re better than this. Critique doesn’t have to be cruel.”

Wright’s “Baby Driver,” starring Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey and John Hamm, took in close to $40 million over the course of the week.

Director Guillermo Del Toro also had Wright’s back against criticism, tweeting last week that “Baby Driver” was “breathtaking,” “flawlessly executed,” and “earnest and unprotected,” and calling its car chase scenes reminiscent of  “a Gene Kelly musical.

“This is An American In Paris on wheels and crack smoke. It’s a movie in love with cinema,” Del Toro wrote.

Watch the “Baby Driver” trailer below:





