*Congratulations are in order for “Power” actress Naturi Naughton and her boyfriend, Ben.

They just became parents of their first child. Naughton gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday (07-19-17).

“This is the best experience of my life! Myself and Benjamin are so honored and happy to welcome this beautiful girl into the world!” Naughton told Us magazine in a statement.

The little precious one, whose name we don’t have as of yet, arrived at 8:48pm we hear and weighed in at 5 pounds, 15 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.

It was back in March that Naughton confirmed that she was expecting. She found out she was pregnant while shooting season 4 of her STARZ original series.

“I feel like being pregnant and entering this new stage has made me stronger and more excited about life in general,” she said the time. “Everything seems so much more purposeful.”

In June, Naturi and Ben did a maternity shoot with Essence magazine.

“I feel really happy; pregnancy has been good to me,” Naughton told Essence at the time. “I’m in love, I’m looking forward to just sharing this next level of life. My whole life has been about working and being in the girl group and being on stage and being an actress, but now I get to really enjoy a bigger purpose, which is motherhood, so I’m really excited.”

