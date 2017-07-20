*Barack Obama and Joe Biden have reached out to their former presidential challenger Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) after the Vietnam war hero announced Wednesday that he is battling brain cancer.

Hours before the current White House released a statement in support of the veteran politician, whom President Trump has mocked for getting captured and tortured by the Vietcong and referred to as “crusty” just this week, Obama tweeted his former GOP rival with words of encouragement.

“John McCain is an American hero; one of the bravest fighters I’ve ever known,” he wrote. “Cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against. Give it hell, John.”

Obama’s Vice-President Biden, who lost his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015, also tweeted support to his longtime colleague in the Senate.

“John and I have been friends for 40 years. He’s gotten through so much difficulty with so much grace. He is strong – and he will beat this,” Biden wrote. “Incredible progress in cancer research and treatment in just the last year offers new promise and new hope. You can win this fight, John.”

Late Wednesday, Trump eventually issued a generic “get well soon” tweet to Sen. McCain, along with a link to their official White House statement. It read: “Senator John McCain has always been a fighter. Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon.”