*If you haven’t heard of Ben Baller (pictured above), he’s the celebrity jeweler who keeps folks like Nas, Mariah Carey, Kanye West, Drake, Justin Bieber and more in bling.

In any event, he’s putting Blac Chyna on blast .

Baller’s straight up accusing Blac Chyna of trying to scam $300,000 worth of jewels by using Rob Kardashian’s credit card … just three days ago!

And speaking of Mr. Kardashian and Chyna, her lawyer, Lisa Bloom announced via Twitter that they’ll be seeking a restraining order against Rob K. on Monday.

After telling Lisa to ‘STFU,’ Ben revealed that there’s a lot more happening between Rob & Chyna that we didn’t see, writes LoveB.Scott.

In any event, below are Ben Baller’s tweets:

Blac Chyna Info Drop (via Wikipedia):

Early life

Blac Chyna was born Angela Renée White in Washington, D.C.[2] She was born to Shalana Jones-Hunter, also known as Tokyo Toni, and Eric Holland in 1988.[4]

Career

2010–12: Urban modeling

Along with stripping in 2010, Chyna began urban modeling.[5]

In September 2010, Chyna posed for the cover of Dimepiece magazine.[6] That same month, Chyna posed in Straight Stuntin’ Magazine and Black Men’s magazine.[7][8] In 2010, rapper Drake name-dropped Blac Chyna in his hit single “Miss Me“, prompting more buzz for Chyna. In November 2010, Chyna was recruited to play the role of rapper Nicki Minaj’s stunt double in the music video for Kanye West‘s “Monster” featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, and Nicki Minaj.[9] In August 2011, Chyna won Model of the Year at the Urban Model Awards.[10] In November 2011, Blac Chyna was cast as the main female role for rapper Tyga‘s single “Rack City“.

In February 2012, Chyna posed for the July edition cover of Black Men’s magazine.[11] That same month, Chyna posed in XXL Magazine as Eye Candy of the Month.[12] In March 2012, Chyna posed for the cover of Urban Ink Magazine.[13] In April 2012, Chyna posed for the cover of Smooth Girl Magazine.[14][15] On October 22, 2012, Nicki Minaj released the visual for her song, “Come On A Cone” in which Blac Chyna was featured. She is shown posing next to Minaj in the video due to how similar the two appeared with matching blonde hair. Blac Chyna played a small role in the skater movie DGK which premiered on December 12, 2012.[16] In August, Blac Chyna was name dropped again, this time by rapper Nicki Minaj in 2 Chainz‘s “I Love Dem Strippers”.[17]

2013–present: Breakthrough and entrepreneurship

In February 2013, Chyna enrolled in JLS Professional Make Up Artist School, graduating in May 2013.[18] In December 2013, Blac Chyna launched her online Boutique entitled “88fin”, filled with new clothing and products from her clothing line of the same name.[19] That same month, Chyna launched her own brand of adhesive eyelashes called “LASHED by Blac Chyna“.[20]

In February 2014, Chyna purchased a beauty bar in Encino, Los Angeles, offering makeup courses.[21] On September 29, 2014, Blac Chyna officially opened her Lashed Bar in California.[22] The Lashed Bar offers eyelashes, eyelash extensions, lash strips, make up, facials, threading, eyebrow tinting, body waxes, eyelash tinting, spray tans, body wraps, and facial threading.[22]

Personal life

