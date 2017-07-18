*A heartbroken West Des Moines (Iowa) mother is warning others against allowing people to touch your baby.

We all know how hard this is — to say “please don’t touch my baby” because people see this adorable little one, and they want to hold her, kiss him, or play with their tiny little hands.

But such moves can prove fatal for infants whose immune systems have yet to develop. This is what happened to one little girl, according to what her mother, Nicole Sifrit, shared with CNN affiliate WQAD.

Shane and Nicole Sifrit, the proud new parents of a week old infant named Mariana, took the baby to a wedding and soon after noticed she stopped eating and wouldn’t wake up.

“Within two hours she had quit breathing and all of her organs just started to fail,” Sifrit told WQAD.

Omg. This is an absolute nightmare for any family with a new baby!

Read more of this heartbreaking story at EURThisNthat.