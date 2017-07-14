*After her first photo of twins Rumi and Sir Carter created a seismic shift on the Internet overnight, Beyonce followed it up on Friday afternoon with three more pics – this time showing off the outfits she and hubby Jay-Z wore to Vic Mensa’s listening party on Thursday night.

The first and third pics feature a close-up of Beyoncé’s outfit, while the second posting shows Bey and Jay gazing into each other’s eyes in some sort of topiary situation. Jay sports a Kurt Cobain demin jacket.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

Bey and Jay were at Vic Mensa’s listening party as Rumi and Sir made their Instagram debut Thursday night.