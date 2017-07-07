*Producer No I.D. (real name Dion Wilson), the mastermind behind Jay-Z’s new “4:44” album, has revealed that Beyoncé had vital influence in the creation process.

In an interview with New York Times, No I.D. shared that Beyoncé listened to every song and helped them “get over hurdles.”

“I always call Bey our de facto A&R,” he said. “Pillow talk is the strongest conversation on the planet. Every song has to get past her ears, in my eyes. She came by a lot and played a good part in helping us get over hurdles on certain records. Of course, she’s genius-level with that.”

When asked if “Lemonade” was ever a point of reference during the studio sessions, the producer said that they “never directly spoke about that album.”

“Mainly because if he talks about himself, it’s going to bleed into that regardless,” he explained. “But there’s a difference in talking about it for the sake of response and for the sake of honesty and the truth. The truth needs to explain why you are the way you are, why you did what you did. We know what happened. We got it. But what were the circumstances that led to this and how do you feel about it?”

Last month, former New York Knicks coach Derek Fisher was involved in a one-car accident in which his vehicle hit the guardrail and flipped upside down. Fisher and his passenger were uninjured, but Derek was arrested on a DUI suspicion.

Now, ESPN confirms that he has been formally charged with two counts of DUI stemming from that accident.

Via ESPN:

Fisher was arraigned on the charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher on Wednesday, according to Los Angeles County online court records. Fisher was driving on U.S. Route 101 in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles when his 2015 Cadillac veered onto the right shoulder while approaching an interchange. The car hit the shoulder’s concrete curb and guardrail, overturned and came to a rest on its roof, blocking two lanes of the highway, the highway patrol said.

If convicted on both counts, Derek faces up to 6 months in jail. Because this is his first offense, it’s likely he will avoid jail but instead will receive probation and fines.

