*Queen B and JAY-Z are reportedly eyeing a stunning mega mansion in Bel-Air, CA, and according to TMZ, the estate is worth $130 million.

Two sources claim Beyonce and her husband “are paying way over their $80 million budget, but most other sources say they’re ONLY paying around $90 million. “

The sellers purchased the property in 2013 for $15 million, and have spent the last 4 years remodeling the estate from the ground up.

Beyonce and JAY-Z have been looking for a permanent home on the west coast for 2 years, without success. They apparently didn’t want anything more than $80 mil, but dem twins babies are here now so sources claim the couple have stretched their budget.

This gated estate is 30,000 square feet and includes, “a sweeping view of Los Angeles, perfectly manicured grounds, and tons of privacy with a long driveway at the end of a cul-de-sac,” per Hollywood Life.

“Hardware finishes and fixtures have been installed inside the Bel-Air home and the state of the property looks as close to move-in ready as it can possibly get,” an eyewitness explained. The builder also told HL EXCLUSIVELY that “no expense was spared.”

The mansion boasts eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, four pools, a basketball court, a recording studio, a spa and staff quarters.

A source tells TMZ, “They want a super baller, crazy estate, and the ones they love are going for $150 mil. They have seen just about everything that’s on the market and nothing in their price range is floating their boat.”

The Carters recently moved into a $400,000-a-month Malibu mansion, “where they will nurse their newborn twins,” the source said.

According to TMZ, Bey and JAY only plan to stay in their Malibu home (above) for the summer, “as their daughter Blue Ivy is enrolled in a school elsewhere.”

