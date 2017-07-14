*Alrighty then! Now we finally know what they look like.

Let’s all say thank you to Mrs. Carter for releasing the first official photo of her and Jay-Z’s newborn twins.

As you can see in the photo posted via Instagram Thursday night, Beyonce is posing with the newest edition to the carter family, twins Sir and Rumi, now 4 weeks old.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” the singer wrote in a caption.



Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Speaking of the new twins, earlier we reported that the famous coupe just filed legal docs to secure the rights to Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.

The trademarks are for fragrances, cosmetics, key chains, baby teething rings, strollers, mugs, water bottles, hair ribbons, playing cards, tote bags, sports balls and rattles and novelty items, according to the website.

Of course now that the family has expanded, Queen B and JAY-Z are reportedly eyeing a stunning mega mansion in Bel-Air, CA, and according to TMZ, the estate is worth $130 million.

Two sources claim Beyonce and her husband “are paying way over their $80 million budget, but most other sources say they’re ONLY paying around $90 million. “

The sellers purchased the property in 2013 for $15 million, and have spent the last 4 years remodeling the estate from the ground up.

Beyonce and JAY-Z have been looking for a permanent home on the west coast for 2 years, without success. They apparently didn’t want anything more than $80 mil, but dem twins babies are here now so sources claim the couple have stretched their budget.

This gated estate is 30,000 square feet and includes, “a sweeping view of Los Angeles, perfectly manicured grounds, and tons of privacy with a long driveway at the end of a cul-de-sac,” per Hollywood Life.

“Hardware finishes and fixtures have been installed inside the Bel-Air home and the state of the property looks as close to move-in ready as it can possibly get,” an eyewitness explained. The builder also told HL EXCLUSIVELY that “no expense was spared.”

The mansion boasts eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, four pools, a basketball court, a recording studio, a spa and staff quarters.

