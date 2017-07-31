*Rumors of Beyonce voicing Nala in Disney’s remake of “The Lion King” began surfacing last spring. But new reports suggest the singer is also in negotiations to produce the soundtrack.

On Twitter, the BeyHive Team fan account revealed “exclusive” news that a deal worth $25 million is on the table for Bey to produce the film’s African-inspired soundtrack in full.

The contract allegedly states the singer will act as the “curator and producer” of the soundtrack, which will feature both new songs as well as Lion King classics.

If this rumor is true, Beyoncé will join a cast for the reboot that includes Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumba, and John Oliver as Zazu.